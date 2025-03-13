Sue now has an extra £8,631 a year coming in to help her manage. They also established that Sue had storage heaters in her home but wasn’t sure how to use them properly. Their energy team conducted a thorough energy assessment advised her on how to effectively use her heaters, and switched her to a cheaper energy tariff. They also provided her with a hot water bottle to help keep her warm throughout winter and will continue to work with Totnes Caring to see if there is any additional help she needs.