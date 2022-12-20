Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring held a Christmas Cream Tea Party on Wednesday December 14. More than thirty people enjoyed the warmth of Tumbly Hill Day Centre on a cold and frosty winter afternoon to enjoy homemade scones, cream and jam donated by the Cottage Hotel in Hope Cove. They would like to thank Sarah and her team for their kindness and Devon County Council for the use of Tumbly Hill. The room was jolly and bright with a Christmas tree and table decorations, and everyone was soon tucking into their scones, prepared in the Devon way. A Christmas quiz provided focus for discussion before they sang Christmas carols together. The afternoon was rounded off with a mince pie and glass of prosecco. Everyone was a winner in the quiz and went home with a chocolate gift.