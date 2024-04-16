Traders in Totnes are being asked to sign up now to have a stall at this year’s Christmas markets and late night shopping.
Due to the popularity of the markets, the council has advised booking a space before the August 15 deadline for the events, which will be held on December 3, 10 and 17.
The mayor of Totnes, Emily Price, said: “It may seem early to be planning for Christmas 2024 but we’ve already been contacted by people wanting to have a stall.”
Run by Miss Ivy Events on behalf of the council, the evenings include live music, as well as street food and stalls.
Priority will be given to traders by distance from Totnes alongside the need to ensure the markets offer “a good range of high-quality items”, the council said.
A limited number of stalls will be offered at a reduced rate to Totnes youngsters aged under 16, who have made items for sale.