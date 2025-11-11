Following the Parade from Whitestrand and the Remembrance Sunday Service at Salcombe War Memorial, the Town Council hosted its annual Civic Reception - an opportunity to thank all those who serve the community.
They were honoured to be joined by the Commanding Officer and crew of HMS Magpie, representatives of the Police and Emergency Services, Salcombe Harbour, RNLI, Church, local schools, businesses, Salcombe's many community organisations, charities, clubs, societies and volunteers, and Councillors - County, District and Town.
The Town Council was proud to highlight the invaluable work of The Young Salcombe Centre and Over 60s Centre.
Huge congratulations to Chris Turns, who was awarded Citizen of the Year 2025, for his volunteering on the Lifeboat, and amongst others for the Regatta, Redfern and Rotary, and his generosity and help for others.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.