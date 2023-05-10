Salcombe Community Gospel Choir was invited to sing at the Civic Service celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III on Sunday May 7 in Holy Trinity Church.
38 of its members followed the instructions of their choir leader Steve Dawe to lift the spirits of the congregation.
The choir sang The Splendor of the King, Serenity and Fix You intertwined with Amazing Grace.
Church organist Trevor Becker said: “The singing was absolutely wonderful, note perfect, and every word as clear as a bell. I especially loved Chris Tomlin’s ‘How great is our God, fantastic’ I thought the whole service was deeply moving: blessings abound.”