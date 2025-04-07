In 2018 Chloe Smith from Ivybridge was diagnosed with Alopecia Areta, an autoimmune disease which causes hair to fall out.
Often starting in almost unnoticeable patches they get bigger leading to total hair loss.
Alopecia is not a widely recognised illness, and often when a bald woman is seen it can be associated with cancer and chemo treatment.
Chloe said: "In 2018- I lost small patches, which I managed to just about to save my hair and continue living with the condition.
"In 2021 I went through a very traumatic event which led to total hair loss.
"Between 2022 and 2024- my hair grew back, beautifully.
"A full head, I even got it back blonde. I felt like myself, I was the Chloe I knew and wanted to be."
Unfortunately this year hasn't gone well as Chloe explained:
"I went into the year all guns blazing ready to go but there were a few deeply emotional things happening around me including the loss of someone I loved.
"My hair started to go, at a rapid rate.
"Within a space of the week, I had half a head of hair missing.
"My amazing boyfriend Phil, has shaved his hair in support for me to not feel so lonely."
Chloe has set up a GoFundMe page, in the hope that she can get a good quality real hair wig.
She said: "I previously had synthetic ones, and these are great - but don’t last long.”
"A real hair wig starts at anywhere from £300 to £700.
"The cost of living even though I'm working means I sadly do not just have this kind of spare money laying around.
"I hope I’ll be able to get some hair on my head, to feel more me, to not feel broken, and to not worry."
At the time of writing Chloe had raised £810 of her £850 target and if you would like to make a contribution visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-some-hair-on-that-head