The robbery occurred between 2:10 and 2:20pm, on Station Road in Totnes, and was carried out by four individuals. China Blue expressed their shock and distress at the transgression online, explaining that they “were very busy and by the time another customer had noticed and made us aware, the group had left.” They warned other shops in Totnes to be aware of “opportunists who visit”. The main stock that was stolen was their handbags, but “it’s looking very likely other items had been taken too.”