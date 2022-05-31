Children’s attractions at Devon County Show

There’s lots for children to do at this year’s Devon County Show 2022. Under 16s go free on the Saturday.

After an absence of two years due to the Pandemic, Farmwise is finally back at Devon County Show 2022! You can bring your children along to immerse themselves in a wide range of sensory experiences to fuel their interest in farming and nature including flowerpot making, seed planting, apple pressing, egg hatching, and flour grinding. They can also witness tree-felling by lumberjacks, try their hand at feeding calves and witness the wonderful display of scarecrow creations made by children from around Devon.

Next stop is the Woodland Garden in the Crafts and Gardens section. Taking inspiration from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy initiative, children will be invited to celebrate the importance of trees with a walk through a woodland garden feature curated by Chief Steward, Deborah Custance Baker. The garden will be planted with a variety of native trees including oak and beech and children will be offered the opportunity to learn how important a green canopy is to our eco system and spot the particular species of wildlife that thrive in woodland areas. They’ll also be invited to learn how a tree grows as well as to guess the age of a tree from its rings (advance warning – there’ll be too many to count!!)

If they’re under 12, and they’re budding bakers, then they’ll definitely want to take part in the cupcake baking competitions and marvel at the entries. The brief is to create four identical cupcakes with a Jubilee theme. The more creative the better – colourful sponge and frosting, edible crowns, sprinkles, Union Jack flags and pictures of the Queen are all accessories that are bound to sway the judges’ vote! But don’t forget – no soggy bottoms and an even bake, please. Entries need to be submitted by June 1.

The food area has plenty to attract children with an array of mouth-watering ice creams, freshly baked churros and cinnamon-sprinkled donuts as well as a funfair with Helter Skelter ride, chair planes and dodgems.

Add to this the opportunity for children to get up close to literally thousands of animals including goats, sheep, alpacas, guinea pigs, cows and pigs and Devon County Show is guaranteed to be their best day out on the calendar this year.

To book tickets in advance for Devon County Show, visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk

