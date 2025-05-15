Environment Agency sampling of Devon and Cornwall's 155 monitored beaches is underway and will run until the end of September, with the first results signaling excellent quality.
Water samples will be taken at consistent points at these locations and sent to the lab for testing. Scientists look for elevated levels of E. Coli and intestinal enterococci - bad bacteria found in sewage and indicators for other unwanted pathogens.
The results of these samples will inform scientists and officers of problems found at beaches and other bathing waters. The results will also be catalogued on the Swimfo website which contains a lot more information about each bathing water - such as its history, a description of the surrounding area as well as several years of results.
The results, taken over four years, give the Environment Agency great confidence when deciding what classification a beach will be given later in the year. Any classification above 'Sufficient' means the water quality is safe to swim in. Out of 155 monitored bathing waters, there are only two beaches in Devon and Cornwall - Coastguards Beach on the Erme Estuary and Porthluney - with a 'Poor' classification. This does not mean they are dirty, but the very high standards are not consistently met, and the Environment Agency is actively investigating why.
Bruce Newport of the Environment Agency said: “Over a third of England’s bathing waters can be found in Devon and Cornwall and over 98 per cent of them meet the very high levels of water quality expected for safe swimming.
“We also publish a daily water quality forecast on many of our beaches which can be found on our Swimfo website. This service is a great asset, especially after heavy rainfall which can temporarily cause a dip in water quality.”
Today also marks the re-opening of applications for new bathing waters, which have been closed since October 2023. The government has since announced significant reforms to the Bathing Water Regulations to better reflect public use.