It’s one of the more unusual South Hams traditions.
The International Festival of Wormcharming returns to Blackawton for the 38th time this Sunday (May 5).
The event includes a ceremonial toast and ode to the worms, and gets underway at The George Inn at 10am, before the ringing of the Blackawton Bells at 1120.
At 1.15pm there’s the Procession to the Secret Field with folk musicians, wormcharming teams and a samba band followed at 1.30pm by the start of the worm charming competition.
The winners will be announced at 1.50pm followed by a presentation of awards.
At 2pm there’s the Fun Dog Show in the secret field with categories including best bark, beautiful eyes and best tail either little or large followed by a crockery smash, worm shy and Gary’s Rocks. Teams consist of a Charmerer, a Pickerer and a Counterer