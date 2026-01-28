Organisers of this year’s Blackawton Festival of Worm Charming are preparing for a landmark event, which will take place on Sunday, May 3 at The George Inn.
The event began in 1984 and this year with be the 40th as there was a two-year break in 2020 and 2022 for the COVID pandemic.
It features lots of people dressing up in fancy dress, fundraising efforts, the beer festival and the Worm Charming Auction.
There will be a ‘toast to the worm’ followed by a procession to a ‘secret’ field with a Samba band, folk musicians.
Once there there will be a ‘worming up’ for five minutes then 15 minutes of worm charming.
