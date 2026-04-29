“North Devon’s principled stance follows on the heels of several councils that have taken a similar line in the past 18 months. The remarkable thing is that these motions have been pushed through by parties from across the political spectrum – from the Greens in Suffolk and Liberal Democrats in South Norfolk to Reform UK and Conservatives in Doncaster and Derbyshire – showing that the government’s approach to energy policy and food security is falling far behind the public’s expectations.”