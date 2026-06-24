Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has congratulated Newton Ferrers youngster Joseph Fearn after he completed his remarkable "12 Rides in 12 Months for 12 Charities" challenge.
Over the past year, Joseph has taken on twelve fundraising cycle rides in support of twelve different charities, raising money for a wide range of good causes while covering hundreds of miles on two wheels.
His twelfth and final challenge was in aid of Help for Heroes ahead of Armed Forces Day.
Joseph completed an incredible 122-mile ride in just 12 hours and 10 minutes, bringing to a close a year-long fundraising effort that has inspired many across the local community.
Adding to the celebrations, Joseph has also been nominated for a Plymouth Youth Award in recognition of his achievements.
Miss Smith said: "Joseph's achievement is truly remarkable. To complete 12 rides in 12 months for 12 charities shows incredible dedication and determination.
“He should be extremely proud of what he has achieved, and I was delighted to hear he has also been nominated for a Plymouth Youth Award."
Karen Fearn, Joseph's mother, said: "Joseph’s achievement is something we are incredibly proud of.
“Completing 122 miles in just 12 hours and 10 minutes is, in itself, really outstanding for a nine-year-old.
“He has shown dedication, resilience and commitment throughout his journey, and it has been wonderful to see his hard work recognised.
“As a family, we hope his story inspires other young people to believe in themselves, pursue their interests and make the most of every opportunity."
Joseph added: “This is my final challenge and it’s one I’m so proud to dedicate to Help for Heroes which supports the brave men and women who have served our country.”
Visit Joseph’s JustGiving page to find out more and donate: https://www.justgiving.com/page/joseph-fearn-12
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