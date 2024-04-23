A library service in Devon has received a £1,000 funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support its vital work.
Libraries Unlimited South West runs libraries at Ivybridge, Totnes, Dartmouth, Kingsbridge and Salcombe and aims to enrich lives and build communities through a year-round programme of exciting cultural events and activities.
The libraries across the region tailor their support to meet the needs of each local community, with many acting as warm banks during the winter providing warm clothes rails, hot drinks, and community fridges. The £1,000 donation made as part of the Movement for Good Awards will help the team to continue to create unique programmes that meet the needs of the individual areas.
Rachel Payne, Business Development and Fundraising Manager for Libraries Unlimited South West said: “We’d like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who voted for Libraries Unlimited to win this award.
“We are so proud of our libraries and how they consistently go above and beyond for their communities. We are much more than books; we are community-centric hubs offering everything from Bounce and Rhyme sessions, to work clubs, to warm banks.”
Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK.