The campaign begins this summer when people in all corners of the UK are asked to choose a patch, strip or corner of their garden to leave undisturbed, untrimmed, and simply let it grow. Once selected, you will then just need to upload photos and record the location online . To go the extra mile, Hedgehog Street suggests planting wildflower seeds in autumn to further attract pollinators and other insects the following year. Throughout the year Hedgehog Street will share updates and top tips such as how to maximise wild patches, what to look out for and other ways to help hedgehogs as the seasons change.