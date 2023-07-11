It was standing room only last week when the Kingsbridge Salcombe and Modbury Chamber of Commerce welcomed more than 80 people to their Annual Garden Party and AGM at Bartons Solicitors in Kingsbridge.
Chairman James Spencer (Pebbles Group) gave his report over the past 12 months which included highlights of the Chambers activities including panels of speakers and individual speakers that have included a transport panel featuring MP Anthony Mangnall and Tally Ho Coaches, Action Coach Steve Gaskell, a panel of local wellness experts, a utilities broker, a business finance expert, human resources consultant, and more.
They welcomed more than 50 local businesses to the garden at Bartonson on the sunny hot late June evening to celebrate the vitality of business in our area from all over the South Hams and across all sectors including: The Brownstone Gallery, Refurb from Salcombe, Taylored Games, IT Workhouse, Bartons Solicitors, Devon Coastal Cottages, Cherry La La, Pig Finca, Fairstone Group, Ed&Dale, Busby’s Solicitors, Longstone IT, ZEST Salcombe, Morgan Accountants, Luscombe Maye, Bochinelli, Beers LLP, Salcombe Information Centre Harbour House plus others.
Networking took place over a bar provided by Barrel and Still of Kingsbridge and there was a ticketed supper from the kitchens of esteemed local private caterer Kate Pennell.
Local business coach Richard Miller spoke about how to strategically grow business and create customer loyalty through customer engagement.
Lorna Yabsley Director, of the hotly anticipated Velarde Gallery in Kingsbridge shared an update on the gallery’s opening on July 22 and the hugely positive impact it will have on the local community here in the South Hams and their hopes for putting Kingsbridge on the map in the way that other galleries in the South West have done for Cornwall.
Sarah Burnett from Kingsbridge Community College encouraged local businesses to take students for work experience.
The Chamber has held 12 committee meetings and five business club in top venues across the South Hams this year including: Soar Mill Cove, The Winking Prawn, Harbour Beach Club South Sands and Thurlestone Hotel, with a theme being the focus of each event, all well attended.
The committee is looking to build to achieve more for the breadth of business trading in and from our area.
If you’d like to give your expertise to the Chamber or find out more about membership then please contact secretary Nicola Coulson [email protected] or www.kingsbridge-salcombe-chamber.co.uk/