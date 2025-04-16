There are a number of changes to South Hams District Council’s recycling & waste collections at the moment.
If your collection was due to be made on Friday April 18 it will now be made on Tuesday April 22.
Between April 21 and 23 it will be two days late.
Collections on Thursday April 24 will now be on Saturday April 26.
If tomorrow (April 25) it will be on Monday (April 28)
Between April 28 and May 1 it will be one day late.
Collections for Friday May 2 will now be on Saturday May 3
Between May 8 and 8 it’ll be one day late and finally collections due on Friday May 9 will now be on Saturday May 10.
You are asked to put your waste out by 7am and for more information visit: www.southhams.gov.uk