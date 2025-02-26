Totnes Market has been running for hundreds of years.
It takes place on Fridays and Saturdays in the Market Square which is also known as the Civic Square.
Richard Pope has been a regular trader for 25 years and says: “We have a lot of people who have traded at Totnes for many years.
“My neighbour Julie has been at Totnes for over 40 years.
“Totnes Market is so great, people tend to stay.”
The main market is one of several with a Sunday Food and Craft Market every third Sunday in the month, the Totnes Indoor Artisan Market from April to October in the Civic Hall and the Totnes Elizabethan Society Charity Market held on Tuesdays from May to September with stallholders dressed in Elizabethan costume.