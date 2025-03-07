New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Hairy Barista at 69 High Street, Totnes; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Noyces Cafe at Newbridge Quarry, New Bridge; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: The Cove Cafe Bar at Harbour Light, Hope Cove; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: Nkuku Lifestyle Store and Cafe at Brockhills Barns, Harbertonford; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Waterside Bistro. At 2-3 Symons Passage, The Plains, Totnes; rated on February 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Avon Inn at Avonwick; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Church House Inn at Churchstow; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: The Bull Inn (Kitchen) at Bull Inn, High Street, Totnes; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: The Cott Inn at Cott Lane, Dartington; rated on February 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Food for Thought at 10 The Plains, Totnes; rated on February 18
• Rated 4: Good Food House at 20 Leechwell Street, Totnes; rated on February 10