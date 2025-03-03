Elmhirst Lodge in Totnes has welcomed a major new charity partnership between Churchill Living and Hourglass (Safer Ageing), the UK’s only charity dedicated to tackling the abuse and exploitation of older people.
Churchill’s own Churchill Foundation has pledged to donate £400,000 over the next three years to reinforce Hourglass’ vital services, including its 24/7 helpline and frontline support teams. The funding will help expand life-changing support for older victim-survivors, their families, and care professionals across the UK.
As a leading provider of housing for the over 60s, Churchill understands the challenges older generations face and is committed to ensuring their safety and well-being. The Churchill Foundation’s mission to promote health, dignity, and security for older people aligns perfectly with Hourglass’ dedication to ending elder abuse.
Churchill’s Chairman & CEO Spencer J McCarthy welcomed the initiative, and said: “Older people are a valued and vital part of our communities, yet too often, they are left unheard and unprotected. At Churchill, we are committed to making a real difference, and this partnership with Hourglass allows us to support over 60s in Totnes and across the country who are suffering in silence.”
Every year, one in six people over 60 experience financial, physical, psychological, sexual abuse, or neglect – affecting 2.6 million people nationwide. This new partnership aims to:
- Strengthen Hourglass’ 24/7 Helpline
- Maintain and expand frontline service staff across England
- Raise awareness of elder abuse
Hourglass CEO Richard Robinson added: “Our vision is a safer ageing society where older people are free from abuse and neglect. This partnership with Churchill Foundation is a game-changer, enabling us to expand our essential services and raise awareness of the urgent need to protect older people across the country.” For further information on Hourglass, visit www.wearehourglass.org.