Census 2021: First results show South Hams’s population has grown over past decade

The first results of the 2021 census are in – and they show South Hams has seen its population swell over the last decade.

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in South Hams.

On census day, 88,600 people were living in the area – up 7% from 83,140 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 100 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 94 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – South Hams’s population is now 48.1% male and 51.9% female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in South Hams were 48.3% male and 51.7% female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 9.2% under-10s and 23.8% over-65s, but this had changed to 8.9% and 28.2% respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 7.8% increase in the South West, where the population rose to 5,701,200 from 5,288,935 in 2011.

There were 24.7 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of South Hams:

1981: 65,789

1991: 77,565

2001: 81,841

2011: 83,140

2021: 88,600

Historic populations of the South West: