Armed Forces Days have been held on consecutive Saturdays either side of the South Hams with Paignton the venue on June 22 and Plymouth on June 29.
The district is home to the Britannia Royal Naval College at Dartmouth which trains officers for the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary as well as for navies around the world.
The Commanding Officer is Captain Andy Bray.
42 Commando Royal Marines is based in Bickleigh.
Led by Colonel J Lewis, they are experts in high-threat Maritime Security Operations, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Joint Personnel Recovery and Support and Influence Operations.
It is a Very High Readiness commando force capable of delivering special operations with a specific expertise in maritime operations.
The most recent event on Plymouth Hoe featured entertainment including the RMVCC Corps of Drums, the Military Wives Choir and the Royal Marines Unarmed Combat Display.
There was a Veteran’s Village, Military Villages and air demonstrations.