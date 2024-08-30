Four renowned local independent bookshops are celebrating Bookshop Day until October 12 by creating the South Devon Bookshop Crawl.
With the support of the Booksellers Association, organisers of Bookshop Day - Nigel Jones of The Eastgate Bookshop, Totnes, Leslie Leggett of First Draft Books, Bovey Tracey, Jenny Donaldson of Gnash! Comics, Ashburton, and Matt Steele of The Ivybridge Bookshop have come together to offer something special for Devon book lovers.
In the lead up to to Bookshop Day October, 12 pick up a South Devon Bookshop Crawl card in any of the four bookshops, collect a stamp from each bookshop, and claim your prize – including for the first 24 people to complete the bookshop crawl a limited edition Books are My Bag tote bag designed by Poonam Mistry or Jackie Morris.
You have probably been in a crawl along the A38 but now you get to do it whilst discovering great bookshops, and an enticing selections of books.
Bookshop Day is an annual celebration of all high street bookshops.
Approximately 1000 UK retailers, both independents and branches of chain bookshops, participate.
Books are My Bag is a nationwide campaign to celebrate bookshops, run by the Booksellers Association in collaboration with publishers, bookshops and authors.
The theme of Bookshop Day this year is Bookshops Making a Difference.
Celebrations will include a brand new campaign video featuring high-profile authors,
There are around 1000 bookshops are registered to participate.
For more information visit https://www.eastgatebookshop.co.uk/book-crawl, or any of the four bookshops.