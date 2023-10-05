The charity radio station provides entertainment to those receiving long term care, at home, in a care home or hospice, to help combat isolation and loneliness. Life Care Radio volunteer Sian Lewis recently visited Totnes Caring’s Lunch Club and received requests for the station’s new Wednesday show “Now that’s what I call lunch club”.
Victoria Wolf, of Totnes Caring, said: “We’ve been playing the station on our minibus to the delight of our clients who’ve been dancing their way to lunch club at Quayside Bistro. It’s a thrill to hear our client’s names on the radio and we’ve already discovered so much more about them and their lives through sharing these songs.“
A themed show is planned for November 29 for “songs the community associate with Totnes”. To request a song on the show, email [email protected] by November 24.