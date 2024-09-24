CareYourWay’s South Devon office in Totnes is excited to announce its nomination for the esteemed National Care Awards in the ‘Domiciliary Provider of the Year’ category.
This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary work of the team and their commitment to providing exceptional care.
Under the award-winning leadership of Registered Manager, Giles Sabater (a recent winner of the Stars of Social Care Award), the South Devon team has consistently demonstrated excellence in their field. However, it is the collective efforts of every individual in the office that truly stands out. Each team member plays a vital role in delivering high-quality care and making a positive impact on the lives of those they support.
The National Care Awards celebrate care providers that “demonstrate exceptional quality care across all the services they offer,” and this nomination underscores the outstanding work carried out by the South Devon office. The team’s dedication and passion for their roles are evident in the care they provide each day, transforming lives and ensuring that every individual receives the support they need.
This nomination is a significant achievement and reflects the hard work and commitment of all the caregivers and staff members. Their relentless dedication and compassion are what make this recognition possible.
The founding family, who launched CareYourWay to transform the standards of care in and around the small countryside village of East Allington, are incredibly proud of the brand’s achievements. They extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to all team members who have changed hundreds of lives since 2005 and contributed to securing this office's finalist position.
For more information about the exceptional services offered by the South Devon team and to learn more about their impact in the community, visit www.careyourway.co.uk/area/devon.
A representative said: “Congratulations to the South Devon office and its incredible team for this well-deserved nomination. The office looks forward to celebrating their achievements as the awards process progresses.”
CareYourWay is a family run, multi-award-winning home care agency devoted to providing the highest quality relationship-led care for vulnerable adults.