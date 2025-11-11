At a glittering ceremony in Telford, CareYourWay won an award at the 2025 BFA (British Franchise Association), HSBC UK British Franchise Awards.
Domiciliary home care franchise CareYourWay based in Totnes won ‘Franchisor of the Year – Emerging’.
Founded in 2021, CareYourWay is a franchise with a strong family ethos.
Judges were impressed with the brand’s use of experienced advisors to help them build their successful business and their CareYourWay Academy which delivers training and executive coaching for their franchisees.
Founded in 1977, the BFA is the UK’s self-regulatory body for franchising, providing members with training, education and a voluntary framework of standards for ethical franchising, which they pledge to uphold and abide by.
Known as the ‘Oscars of franchising’, a British Franchise Award is highly regarded in the industry, identifying the best of the best in a sector which contributes £19.1 billion to the UK economy and has had a ‘forced failure’ rate of less than 6 per cent for over 20 years.
On the night the Personal Services category, which domiciliary care falls into, dominated with 63% of winners, reflecting wider sector growth of 53 per cent since 2018, according to the BFA’s most recent survey, sponsored by NIC Local.
Jonathan Sabater, COO and founder of CareYourWay Franchising said: “"We are completely overwhelmed with pride.
This award is not just a recognition of our work as directors; it is a tribute to every person who has built CareYourWay into what it is today.
It belongs to our Head Office team, who live and breathe this brand every day. It belongs to our remarkable franchisees – 92 per cent of whom are family-run – who have poured their hearts, homes and lives into building something truly special.
And most of all, it belongs to the thousands of caregivers who, with quiet determination, have changed lives behind closed doors, in ways no award could ever fully capture.”
Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA said: “Our huge congratulations to the team at CareYourWay and Scott and Cam from Oltco.
It is businesses like this that are leading the way in British franchising; making it the hugely successful sector that it is.
They are shining examples of successful, ethical franchising in the UK and we look forward to seeing them achieve even more in 2026.”
Gillian Morris, UK Head of Franchise at award sponsors HSBC UK said: “I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to the team at CareYourWay and Scott and Cam from Oltco and all the winners at this year’s British Franchise Awards. Franchising makes a major contribution to the UK economy, and these awards are a brilliant way to recognise the dynamism, commitment and hard work of the amazing businesses leading the way in the franchise sector.
It was an inspirational evening and a fitting way to celebrate the innovation and passion that define the sector.”
The BFA (British Franchise Association) is the voluntary self-regulating governing body for franchising formed in 1977 by the major franchising organisations looking to accredit and promote those franchise systems that meet the strict ethical and business criteria of a good franchise.
