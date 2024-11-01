The Alzheimer’s Society has suspended its monthly Memory Cafes at Kingsbridge Care Hub as it recruits a new Group Facilitator. However, members of the memory loss community who used to attend those sessions on the third Thursday of each month will not lose their support as they will be very warmly welcomed to the Care Hub’s own Memory Club instead.
Chairman Graham Smith said: "We started the Care Hub Memory Club sessions to supplement the work of the Alzheimer’s Society. However, given the current situation, it is extremely fortuitous that the Memory Club is up and running so it can seamlessly step in for as long as required."
Until further notice, the Care Hub’s Thursday afternoon schedule throughout the month will be as follows:
- First, third, and fourth Thursdays (2.00 pm – 4.00 pm): Care Hub Memory Club, open to all, with a varied and engaging programme of activities.
- Second Thursdays (1.30 pm – 3.30 pm): The Care Hub’s popular Sing-Along Sessions, areopen to everyone and particularly beneficial for those with memory loss.
- Fifth Thursdays (when applicable, 2.00 pm – 4.00 pm): An additional Memory Club session.
Graham added: "We aimed to offer activities to support those with memory loss and their carers every week of the month – and I am delighted to say we are succeeding."
For more details, visit the Care Hub or ring 01548 856650 to chat with the team.