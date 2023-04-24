A CAR engine caught at Dean Prior this morning, Monday.
Fire Control received a call at 8am to report a vehicle on fire at Dean Prior near Buckfastleigh.
One fire engine from Buckfastleigh Fire Station was sent immediately.
A Fire Control spokesperson said: 'On arrival crews one car on the public highway involved in fire and set to work with one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
'The fire was quickly extinguished with the vehicle sustaining 50% fire damage to the engine compartment.
'The crews confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental and have now left the scene.'