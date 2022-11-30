The biomass burnt in power stations to generate electricity is made from timber and waste wood in the form of woodchips. Trees absorb CO2 as they grow. Burning biomass releases this CO2. But if it is offset by replanting trees which will take up the same amount of CO2, the biomass is carbon neutral. If burnt in a power station, it is possible to go one step further and trap the CO2 released and bury it deep underground, this is called Biomass with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS). This aims to achieve negative emissions, as the CO2 released through burning the biomass is both permanently stored underground and offset by a new crop of growing trees. But if there is no carbon capture and replacement trees are not successfully grown, burning wood emits more carbon than burning coal.