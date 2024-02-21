Rebecca Smith, the Conservative candidate for South West Devon, has launched a campaign to get local roads in South West Devon resurfaced.
Following the recent news that Devon County Council will be in receipt of an additional £208,657,000 from the Conservative government to help fix their roads over the next ten years. Rebecca is keen to hear which roads you think this money should be spent on.
To enable your voice to be heard, a survey has been launched where you can nominate the pothole you think should be on the list for this additional funding. Rebecca is also keen to hear which roads you think should be resurfaced.
Once she has your views, Rebecca will send you responses to leaders at Devon County Council so they know which roads you believe should be prioritised and work to ensure that South West Devon sees its’ fair share of this funding.
Speaking about her pothole campaign, Rebecca Smith said:
“Thanks to the cancellation of the HS2 Phase 2 railway project in the north of England, £8.3 billion has been released to spend on roads like ours instead.
“It is great news for South West Devon that the government has allocated millions of pounds to our local council to fix our local roads. However, to ensure the voice of residents is heard, I am looking for your views on which roads need repairing. I regularly get emails about potholes, and I am keen to ensure local roads in areas like Ivybridge, Brixton and Yelverton in South West Devon see their fair share of this funding.
“Please share your views by completing my survey and I will ensure Council leaders hear your voice and fight for better roads in South West Devon.”
To tell Rebecca which potholes you want to see fixed follow this link to her website here- https://www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/campaigns/nominate-pothole