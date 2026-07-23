More than 2,200 people have signed a petition launched by South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith calling on the Government to reverse its decision to move 13 South Hams parishes into a new authority linked to Plymouth.
Ms Smith said the petition had attracted more than 2,200 signatures within 72 hours of launching, describing the response as a sign of the strength of feeling against the Local Government Reorganisation proposals.
The Government has confirmed plans which will see parts of the South Hams transferred into a new unitary arrangement involving Plymouth, called ‘Greater Plymouth’.
Ms Smith said the decision was “wrong” and claimed the Government had ignored concerns raised by residents, parish councils and community groups across the South Hams and West Devon.
She said: “Three days ago, I launched my petition to send a message to Andy Burnham to reverse the decision to drag 13 parishes in the South Hams into ‘Greater Plymouth’ and push West Devon into a vast rural authority stretching across Devon.
“To put that into perspective, more than 2,200 people have signed this petition in just 72 hours.”
The Conservative MP compared the number of signatures with the response to Plymouth City Council’s public engagement exercise, claiming the petition had received almost double the combined number of people who took part in the council’s 'face-to-face Big Community Conversation' events and engagement forms.
According to Ms Smith, 489 people attended Plymouth City Council’s face-to-face sessions, while 824 completed its engagement forms.
She added that she would be calling on the Prime Minister to respond to the petition when Parliament returns in September.
Ms Smith said: “Despite the strength of feeling from residents, parish councils and community groups across the South Hams and West Devon, Ministers have chosen to press ahead with plans that will see 13 South Hams parishes absorbed into Plymouth, whilst West Devon becomes part of a huge new rural authority.
“Since these proposals were first announced, I have consistently opposed Plymouth’s plans. I have challenged Ministers in Parliament, spoken up for our communities and made the case that local government should reflect the community it serves and their local identity.
“Sadly, the Government has ignored those concerns.”
Ms Smith said the campaign was “not over” and that she intended to present the petition results to the House of Commons to demonstrate local opposition to the proposals.
Residents can sign the petition regardless of whether they support or oppose the Government’s plans.
The Government’s Local Government Reorganisation proposals will see existing council structures replaced with new unitary authorities as part of a wider reform of local government in Devon and elsewhere.
Devon County Council is also considering a possible legal challenge against the Government’s plans.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council leader Councillor Julian Brazil said officers were preparing Freedom of Information requests to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government ahead of a potential Judicial Review.
He said a pre-action letter outlining the council’s intentions would be submitted by the end of July, with a formal decision on whether to proceed expected at a cabinet meeting in September.
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