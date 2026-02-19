The search is on for a temporary fire station location whilst the Camels Head facility in Plymouth is rebuilt.
Members of the Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority unanimously voted in favour this week of replacing the outdated Camels Head Fire Station on the same site which serves Devonport Dockyard and the west of Plymouth.
It is not yet known when construction will begin or how much the project will cost but campaigner for the project Sutton and Devonport Labour MP Luke Pollard is turning his attention to where a temporary facility can be located during the demolition and rebuild which could take up to five years.
“We have won the bigger picture which is keeping a fire station at Camels Head that will look after the dockyard,” he said. “But it’s vital we retain that level of service during the rebuild, we can’t lose fire cover.”
The MP is in talks with the fire and rescue authority and a number of landowners locally to find a suitable location. These are believed to include the Navy and Babcock.
Mr Pollard said replacing Camels Head was a “no brainer”as the 1960s fire station, built on a rubbish tip, was considered to be at the end of its life.
It was temporarily closed in 2023 due to a rodent infestation and mice have nibbled away at the concrete. Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been put into the building just to keep it usable.
“The firefighters have our back and we need to have theirs,” said the MP. “They need to work in a building that is decent. It’s great to see the fire authority on the same page with this, we just need an interim solution and we will have all our ducks in a row.”
Camels Head, which has 30 firefighters based there, is one of three full time fire stations in Plymouth, the others being in Crownhill and Mutley. There are also two part-time stations in Plympton and Plymstock.
