Thanks to Lotto funding, the South West Coast Path Association is launching an exciting new Coast Path Connectors project.
The project aims to open up coastal walking to a range of new audiences and improve equity of access along the South West Coast Path by supporting local people to make the most of the trail for their health and wellbeing, through a network of new volunteers.
Hubs in Torbay, Plymouth, North Devon and West Cornwall will have a project officer to recruit and train volunteer community rangers, who will act as walk leaders, walk buddies, points of contact and advocates for the coast path in their local communities.
Project manager Alex Turner said: “There are some amazing coast path walks in and around Torbay and this is a great opportunity to get people out exploring the coast on our doorstep.”
For more information visit www.southwestcoastpath.org.uk/coast-path-connectors