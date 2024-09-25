At around 11pm on September 23, the alert went off at Totnes fire station calling crews to a house fire with people involved in Paignton.

They worked with height equipment and small tools to create access points for the Ariel Ladder Platform (ALP) to tackle the fire in the roof space.

After returning to the station around 2.15am and cleaning the equipment, the team had just made it home when the alerters went off again, this time for a caravan fire in Dartmouth.

The caravan fire in Dartmouth
On their way, they found a cow in the road at Halwell which they safely manoeuvred into a nearby field.

Working alongside colleagues from Dartmouth Fire Station, they made sure the fire was fully put out and confirmed everyone was safe and accounted for, though the caravan was destroyed.

They left the scene with the police and returned home around 4am on September 24.