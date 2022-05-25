Businesses invited to Jubilee competition
Subscribe newsletter
Businesses in Dartmouth are being invited to support the town’s Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations by dressing their windows with a Jubilee theme.
Dartmouth Town Council will judge the windows on May 30 and 31, and the winner will be announced on social media and presented with a trophy.
The council is asking all involved to fill in a form from the council offices or online.
A council spokesperson said: “We invite all businesses to dress their windows with a Jubilee theme and fill in the form so we know where to come and find you.”
Forms can be downloaded from https://www.dartmouthtowncouncil.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee/ or picked up from the council offices. Forms need to be returned to the council offices by 9am on May 30.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |