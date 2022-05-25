Businesses invited to Jubilee competition

Businesses in Dartmouth are being invited to support the town’s Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations by dressing their windows with a Jubilee theme.

Dartmouth Town Council will judge the windows on May 30 and 31, and the winner will be announced on social media and presented with a trophy.

The council is asking all involved to fill in a form from the council offices or online.

A council spokesperson said: “We invite all businesses to dress their windows with a Jubilee theme and fill in the form so we know where to come and find you.”