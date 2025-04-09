In his teens, Anscar Vonier felt the call to serve God as a monk and moved from a small town in Swabia, in South-West Germany, to join a fledgling community in Buckfast. Over a couple of decades at the turn of the twentieth century, some 30 other young men came from this same region of Germany alongside Abbot Vonier, notably Brother Adam, famous for his cultivation of the Buckfast Bee, and the numerous monks who later constructed the current Abbey buildings.