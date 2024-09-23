Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, is gearing up to open Bruto Lounge in Totnes on Wednesday October 2, creating around 40 jobs for local people.
It will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.
The Loungers build and design team has transformed the former Eversfield site on The Plains in their unmistakable and unique style.
Bruto Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu.
Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer.
A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.
With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Bruto Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.
Gemma Irwin, Head of Community, The Lounges, says: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Bruto Lounge.
We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.
“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Totnes’ food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them.”