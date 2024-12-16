The SWAC Open Exhibition showcases a selection of paintings by a group of talented southwest based artists.
The Brownston Gallery presents an award to one of the exhibiting artists.
This year Somerset-based artist, Rebecca Barnard has been given The Brownston Gallery Award for her oil painting- Where We Live II (Street Life Series).
Rebecca's paintings seek to explore a recurring theme, in particular the ways and places humans meet and interact, and the fine line we tread between chaos and order.
Catherine Gillen, owner of The Brownston Gallery said: "Rebecca's painting stood out because of the clever way she has depicted the subject matter and the colours she has chosen to use."
The gallery's annual Winter Exhibition is in full swing and on until 5pm on Saturday December 21.