With energy bills set to increase by two per cent, the British Gas Energy Trust has reopened its largest energy debt fund and is urging people in energy debt to seek support.
The British Gas Energy Support Fund offers grants to British Gas customers with up to £2,000 of debt on credit or prepayment meter accounts.
Jessica Taplin, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, said: “Our focus is ensuring people can access support, so that no one has to choose between heating their home or meeting other essential needs this winter.”
“With energy prices rising and household budgets coming under pressure, we hope the reopening of the fund can help families and individuals who are struggling.”
