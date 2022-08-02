Bright future for Ivybridge park
A masterplan is being developed to make major improvements to the range and quality of facilities on offer at an Ivybridge park.
Back in 2020 a community survey was carried out at Filham Park and almost a thousand local people took part.
The park is owned and managed by Ivybridge Town Council and the masterplan will be put in place over two phases.
Funding has been secured administered by South Hams District Council from the Lucerne Fields development which will improve sports and recreation facilities in the area.
The phase one allocation is just over £51,000 and new plots for allotments and community growing may be created on the old BMX area. The council are working alongside the Allotment Association to finesse the plans. The team are also working with Ivybridge in Bloom to look at supporting community growing.
A new more accessible park entrance layout will allow people to come and go safely and freely in the future.
There will be a new ‘info hub’ at the entrance combining information about the park, its history and facilities alongside new and updatable community notices.
More and more people are using the park to have picnics beside the lake and to respond to this extra picnic benches will be installed there and along the perimeter park as it skirts the historic parkland.
The new bridleway is well used by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders and the council want to make it safer by creating passing bays and safe havens. They also want to instal a better drained surface.
As Filham Park is relatively flat if is perfect for people with physical and sensory impairments and is accessible for people using mobility scooters, wheelchairs, buggies and push chairs.
The main track between the entrance and old carriage drive will be resurfaced to allow easier and safer access for everyone.
Hundreds more native broadleaf trees will be planted around the perimeter building on there hedge planting and wildflower meadow creation of the last few years.
A community orchard will be planted with traditional fruit tree varieties which are local to the area.
Looking ahead to phase two and a potential new wheeled sports facility may be created. The council is working with Skate South Devon representing young riders. This could include skate, BMX and scooters. Other ideas under consideration include a ranger station, a WC facility, cafe kiosk and open-sided shelter in the picnic area. The creation of a wetland area with accessible boardwalk and wildlife improvements such as bird and bat boxes.
Ivybridge Town Council is working with ParklifeSW on the projects and if you would like to get actively involved you can e-mail [email protected]
