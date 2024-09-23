Four local Bridge clubs—Kingsbridge Regal, Thurlestone, Modbury, and Kingsbridge Estuary—came together on Sunday, September 15, for a charity Bridge event at Thurlestone Parish Hall. The event was part of the English Bridge Union's BIG DEAL Festival of Bridge, raising funds for Cancer Research UK.
Attendees enjoyed a friendly afternoon of Bridge, complete with tea, homemade cakes, and a raffle. In addition to the social aspect, players were given a written commentary on how the hands could have been bid and played, offering an educational element to the event.
Trophies were awarded to the winners, but the day’s focus remained on supporting a worthy cause. Organisers expressed their gratitude for the community's participation in helping raise funds for Cancer Research UK.
If anyone is interested in playing Bridge, they will be most welcome at any or all of the clubs. Please contact: [email protected]