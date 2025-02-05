Brexit is five years old and the South Hams was one of the few areas in the South West to have voted remain.
In the 2016 referendum the district voted 53 per cent remain and 47 per cent leave.
In the rest of Devon and Cornwall, only Exeter and the Isles of Scilly also voted to remain.
A newly released YouGov poll asked what has Brexit been good for?
31 per cent say it’s had a positive impact on Britain being able to control its own laws, against 21 per cent who say it’s had a negative impact on British sovereignty and 35 per cent who think it has had no impact.
67 per cent believe Brexit has had a negative impact on the cost of living, 5 per cent believe the effect has been positive.
50 per cent of Leave voters say Brexit has had a negative impact on immigration levels.
38 per cent say Brexit has had no impact on themselves personally and just 8 per cent say it has been good for them.
In 2022 alone there was a £27bn drop in goods exports to the EU following the introduction of trade barriers since Brexit with food, agriculture and fishing amongst the worst-hit sectors according to the London School of Economics.
There was also a 15 per cent long-term hit to UK trade revealed in the OBR budget forecast.
Although the Labour government have said they want to improve Britain’s relationship with the EU, amongst politicians of all parties Brexit and it’s aftermath seems very much to be the elephant in the room with many not wanting to talk about it.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith said: “No one in their right mind would want to drag us back to the political arguments of 2016 with a second referendum.
“I have always maintained that the result of the referendum should be respected, irrespective of whether you voted Remain or Leave.
“We should seize the opportunities presented by Brexit and mitigate any costs where they arise.
"We are where we are; we need to face the future as it is now.
“My complete focus is on the here and now - holding this Labour Government to account and delivering for South West Devon."
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden said: ““Five years ago, I left Brussels for the last time along with all other MEPs from the UK.
“The promises of the Leave campaign were ambitious, and quickly turned out to be based on lies and mistruths.
“What was once termed Project Fear soon became reality - exports tied up in red tape, long queues at the channel crossing, artists and musicians unable to tour in Europe, workforce crises in many key areas and so on.
“Now, half a decade after our withdrawal from the EU, the only debate economists have over Brexit is how severe its impact on trade has been, with even hardline Brexiteers admitting all hasn’t gone to plan.
“The political landscape has now changed in the UK, and with Labour in power, we are starting to see the first tentative moves to fix the terrible damage wreaked by the Conservatives botched Brexit deal.
“But as yet I haven't seen the ambition I would like in terms of smoothing our trading and cultural relationships with Europe.
"I want to see a new veterinary agreement with the EU and a drastic reduction in red tape, two issues that come up time and time again in my discussions with South Devon farmers, fishers, and small business owners struggling to trade with our closest neighbour.
“I also want to see a reciprocal agreement for young people to travel and work.”