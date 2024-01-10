Catherine and dance educator Lauren Pomfret, an expert in accessible movement for all, will be leading several ‘Sky Dancer’ workshops relating to the exhibition, exploring the flight and life of the Hen Harrier and other birds through mark making and movement. The workshops will be open to different generations in the local community including children at Kingsbridge Community Primary School, students at Kingsbridge Community College and the over 55s. An intergenerational workshop for all ages is then offered, and the work made by the community during these workshops will form part of the final exhibition. Two of the workshops will be open to the public and bookable via Harbour House’s eventbrite.