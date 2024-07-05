The historic White Hart pub on the Dartington Estate has appointed Charlotte Vincent as head chef.
Ms Vincent, who was previously the head chef at the Five Bells Inn at Clyst Hydon, also starred in the BBC TV’s popular cookery programme, Great British Menu, and won Best Chef at the Great British Pub Awards 2023.
In a statement, the Dartington Trust said Ms Vincent’s team would launch “an exciting new menu celebrating the best of Devon local produce”.
Dartington Estate’s CEO, Robert Fedder, said he was “thrilled to have attracted a head chef of Charlotte’s calibre to Dartington”.
Commenting on her new role, Ms Vincent said: “I’m excited to be working in such a historic setting with so much happening around me. Knowing I’m walking in the footsteps of kitchen staff from the medieval era gives me goosebumps and much inspiration.
“I look forward to stamping my mark on the White Hart and sharing the dishes I love with visitors from south Devon and far beyond.”
Ms Vincent, who has described her cuisine as Modern British with a Scandi twist and French technique, has an impressive record that includes further head chef roles, including the Hotel Meudon in Cornwall.
She has also worked as a pastry chef at Michelin-starred Gidleigh Park in Chagford, with Michael Caine, and at Exeter’s Royal Clarence Hotel.
Ms Vincent will work closely with the White Hart’s new culinary chief Josh Bebbington, who joined Dartington earlier this year with a stellar CV, spanning L’Escargot, River Cottage and Bristol’s Colonnade.