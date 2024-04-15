Blackpool Sands has appointed a new head chef, Sam Evans.
Sam will lead the kitchen team in both the established takeaway and the new restaurant, which will open in early summer.
At The Rose and Crown, Yealmpton, Sam formed a successful partnership with sous chef Darrell Lindsay. Together, they created magic in the kitchen there and subsequently at the Mussel Inn at Down Thomas and the Beach House at South Milton.
Now, they continue their culinary adventure at Blackpool Sands. Sam's classical French training perfectly complements Darrell's expertise in flavour combinations, making them a formidable team.
Expressing his excitement, Sam said, "I am really pleased to be working with the team at Blackpool Sands, which is in an exciting new phase of its development. There can’t be anywhere more stunning to work, right on the beach, and its approach to the environment, conservation, and sustainability is something I believe in very strongly. But not only that, one of the most rewarding parts of being a chef is seeing people enjoy their food.
“Engaging with customers is something that will very much be at the forefront of everything we do.”
Blackpool Sands managing director Charlie Deuchar added, “We’re so pleased that Sam and Darrell have both joined us. They are hugely experienced and talented chefs and can cope extremely well during busy periods. They also make a magnificent team, and we’re very much looking forward to this next phase at Blackpool Sands, and putting the beach firmly on the map as a top foodie destination.”