The owners of a Kingsbridge coffee house and an ice cream parlour say they are determined to prove their establishments are up to scratch after a health inspector awarded both businesses a one out-of-five rating in food standards.
South Hams District Council’s (SHDC’s) zero-to-five rating scheme reflects the findings of an inspection and provides consumers with information about hygiene standards in food premises.
In the case of the Fika Coffee House and Scoops Ice Cream Parlour, owners Craig Douglas and Andrew Dayment were left with a decidedly bitter taste in their mouths following the inspector’s visit on July 2.
While both businesses obtained good scores in both food handling practices and cleanliness, the inspector concluded that major improvements were necessary regarding ‘food safety’.
In Fika’s case, this was allegedly due to not having a lock for an outside bin, according to Mr Douglas.
“It is obviously our responsibility - we didn't have a lock at the time – so everyone else just uses it,” said Mr Douglas, who took over the business just over a year ago with his wife, Katie.
A mix up over paper work was also flagged up by the inspector, he said.
Close by on Fore Street is the Scoops Ice Cream Parlour. Its owner, Mr Dayment, said he felt “devastated” after seeing the score, adding that the low rating was due to a rule requiring bathroom doors to be kept shut at all times and a claim that tea towels were not being washed frequently enough, which he strenuously denied.
“Unfortunately, the toilet door was open (on the day of the inspection), but I just feel that we've been served a really bad deal, to be honest, because we've got a lot of procedures in place.
“It's our busy time - this is when we make our money, really, so it's definitely not what we want,” said Mr Dayment, who pointed out that Scoops had previously scored a top five rating.
Under the terms of the scheme, a business owner can appeal the rating and request a re-score visit if they believe the inspection has been incorrect or unfair.
Fika’s case will be reviewed next week, followed by Scoops within a fortnight.
Fika has consistently obtained excellent reviews on the Tripadvisor comparison website, as has Scoops, the latter getting only two low scores related to criticisms about service quality and opening times.
Kingsbridge mayor Julia Wingate, who also owns The Trading Post toy and bike shop in Fore Street, defended the quality of local businesses, saying they offered “a really high standard”.
She also welcomed the decision by SHDC to reassess Fika and Scoops’ scores.
“We've got some fantastic local businesses that offer a wide range of products and services at a really high standard, and it's great that South farms are going to reassess these businesses.
“If you've just missed a rating by a minor issue, that needs to be communicated to the customers so they know where a business might have failed on a minor thing.”