Nature enthusiasts are invited to a bioblitz and open farm at The Apricot Centre at Huxhams Cross Farm, Dartington on Saturday 13 May at 1pm.
A day of activities for nature lovers, children, families and anyone interested in the farm has been organised and includes walks, crafts, biodiversity insights, stalls and refreshments.
Friends of the River Dart and the Bidwell Brook Partnership will be on hand to discuss local initiatives, Mark Jefferies will lead an earthwalk and Tony Prior will lead bat walk along Bidwell Brook.
Earthjump will run drop-in nature detective activities for families, scouring the wild meadows for for signs of mammals and woodland minibeasts.
For more information visit www.apricotcentre.co.uk