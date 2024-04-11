Local grassroots climate action charity, Transition Town Totnes, has been selected to take part in the Big Give’s Green Match Fund taking place from April 18 to 25 to help secure the future of the Totnes Climate Hub.
All donations made to Totnes Climate Hub via biggive.org during the campaign week will be generously matched by Big Give Champions, up to a total of £20,000. These funds will help ensure Totnes Climate Hub can remain open to the community four days a week to inspire local individuals and businesses to take climate action.
Totnes Climate Hub has now been open at The Mansion on Fore Street for 18 months, hosting hundreds of residents and visitors, as well as being used for workshops, events, exhibitions, and talks.
Climate and ecological breakdown is already making an impact on local lives. Recent data from the Environment Agency shows that there have been ten flood warnings issued for Totnes in the last five years, and this will increase as water levels rise. Research published by Climate Central show that a large part of the town lying close to the River Dart could be under water by 2050. This area includes the town’s railway station, a major supermarket, two GP surgeries, police station and secondary school.
George Monbiot, environmental journalist and local resident shared his support of the campaign: “Totnes Climate Hub is one of a growing network of hubs around the country. I think they are absolutely essential for building on the climate movement that we need from the grassroots up. It’s not being done at the international level. We need to mobilise massively in our own neighbourhoods.”
Guy Erlacher-Downing, Transition Town Totnes Co-ordinator says: “We created this space in response to the calls for it in the People’s Climate and Ecological Emergency Plan for Totnes. Since 2019 we have strived to provide an inspiring Hub for the town to engage in the pressing issues of our time.”
Visit: bit.ly/TCHBigGive and make a donation from midday on Thursday April 18.
The campaign will close at midday on Thursday April 25.