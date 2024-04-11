Climate and ecological breakdown is already making an impact on local lives. Recent data from the Environment Agency shows that there have been ten flood warnings issued for Totnes in the last five years, and this will increase as water levels rise. Research published by Climate Central show that a large part of the town lying close to the River Dart could be under water by 2050. This area includes the town’s railway station, a major supermarket, two GP surgeries, police station and secondary school.