An evening of music to fundraise for Salcombe RNLI is coming to Marlborough Village Hall on Saturday, December 2, and its not one to miss.
The evening will see performances from The Spectrum Wind Band, as well as local music groups Salcombe Larks and Salcombe Jazz trio, with soloist singer Corinne.
A spokesperson for Salcombe RNLI said: “Don’t miss out on our next event which is The Spectrum Wind Band concert on 2nd December at Malborough Village Hall.
Spectrum are a 35 piece band and will be joined by our very own Salcombe Larks and Salcombe Jazz Trio for a night of big band music including a few Christmas hits.
Tickets are £15 each including a welcome drink and going fast. Available at Salcombe Information Centre, Kingsbridge Information Centre and via email at [email protected].
The Salcombe lifeboat team host a variety of events across the year to ensure they can continue to save lives at sea.
They entirely reliant on volunteers, and need as much help as they can muster to continue their important work.
Across the UK, 97% of the RNLI’s frontline lifesavers are volunteers, which includes over 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland.
The Salcombe institute are currently recruiting volunteers. They need lifeboat crew members, as well as volunteers across other areas, such as helping out at their shop, which is one of the ways they raise money, and volunteers to help fundraise for events.
If you’d would like to get involved in fundraising events, please feel free to contact Philip Ward at [email protected]