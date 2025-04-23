A West Devon man has been jailed for eight years for deliberately reversing over another man leaving him with life-changing injuries.
Jordan Blackmore, 29, of Fore Street, Bere Ferrers, was jailed for eight years yesterday, April 22, for intentionally reversing his vehicle into a pedestrian on the Barbican in Plymouth.
Plymouth Crown Court heard how the incident happened last year on Thursday, November 21 last year on Southside Street.
Blackmore had been driving an Audi S3 which was parked up when the victim was pictured on nearby CCTV approaching the Audi.
Further footage showed the victim walking back to his van parked up nearby when Blackmore reappeared, reversing at speed into him, crushing him against the front of the van. In the van was the victim’s pregnant partner who was fortunately unhurt in the incident.
The victim was taken to Derriford Hospital with life-changing injuries including a broken tibia which required immediate surgery.
Blackmore, who had left the scene, later presented himself at Charles Cross Police Station and was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH).
On February 18, Blackmore pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent to cause GBH.
Blackmore was jailed for a total of eight years.
Detective Constable Yasemin Gokoglu said: “Blackmore’s behaviour that day was both reckless and dangerous. He had no regard for the safety of the victim, or for the victim’s girlfriend who was in the van when Blackmore reversed into it.
“No sentence can undo the harm that has been caused to the victim, however I welcome today’s outcome and am pleased that Blackmore will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison for his actions.
“The evidence in this case was so compelling that it left Blackmore with no other option than to plead guilty.
“The victim received irreversible damage as a result of that day and my thoughts remain with him and his family, as they continue to navigate through the aftermath of this horrendous incident. I hope that this sentence brings some sense of justice to the victim and their family.”